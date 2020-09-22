‘JioPostpaid Plus’ launched to take on Airtel, Vi

New Delhi, Sep 22 : Reliance Jio has launched ‘JioPostpaid Plus’ with several benefits, in a bid to take on the other players, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) in the postpaid segment.

Some key features of the ‘JioPostpaid Plus’ include subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar and family plan for the entire family at Rs 250 per connection.

The plans also provide data rollover up to 500 GB and Wifi-Calling in India and abroad.

Further, it will provide in-flight connectivity for Indian travellers travelling abroad and also allow free international roaming in the US and UAE.

International calling under th plans would start at 50 paise per minute.

Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said: “There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category.”

“JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer. It accounts the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience,” he added.

He further said that the main objective of the newly launched JioPostpaid Plus is to provide “superior” services across connectivity, entertainment and experience.

The monthly tariff charges are Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 and all the packs come with individual offers and data limit according to the users’ requirement.

