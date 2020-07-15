Jio’s ‘Made-in-India’ 5G solution ready: Mukesh Ambani

He added that Jio could easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G since it is all-IP network architecture.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 15th July 2020 4:17 pm IST

Mumbai: In a significant development amid the chorus for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced that Reliance Jio had developed a complete 5G solution from scratch.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL, Ambani said that the “Made-in-India” technology could be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is available.

He added that Jio could easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G since it is all-IP network architecture.

“Once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service,” he said.

The announcement gains significance, as the government considers promoting Indian manufacturers and technology companies in telecom.

In the wake of the recent border struggle with China, the development of an Indian 5G solution is significant as there is anticipation that Chinese 5G solution major Huawei may not be allowed to participate in India’s much anticipated 5G trials.

In another significant announcement, the RIL CMD announced that Google would invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaTechnology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close