Jishnu Barua named new Assam Chief Secretary

Guwahati, Oct 30 : Jishnu Barua, who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Assam on Friday replacing Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who will retire on Saturday, a government notification said.

Barua, a 1988 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary and looking after the Home, Political, Revenue and Disaster Management and Assam Accord Implementation departments. He will take charge as the state’s Chief Secretary on Saturday.

