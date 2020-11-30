Jisshu Sengupta: I am a very spontaneous actor

News Desk 1Published: 1st December 2020 4:27 am IST
Mumbai, Nov 30 : Jisshu Sengupta, who will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming horror flick, Durgamati, says he is not one of those actors who rehearses before going on set.

“I am a very spontaneous actor. I don’t rehearse myself and go on set. As an actor, I trust my director and, of course, I have my own way of creating a character that I discuss with the director,” said Jisshu.

About his role of ACP Abhay Singh in the G. Ashok directorial, Jisshu said: “It’s a role I haven’t done in Hindi as of now. It’s a very strong character and there is something different about this character, which hooked me to this film”, said Jisshu, who is popular in Bengali filmdom.

“In this case, Ashok ji said, ‘whatever you have thought, just do it your way’. When a director gives you that liberty to express yourself as an ACP, it feels great,” he added.

The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the central role, with Arshad Warsi and Mahie Gill. It tells the story of an innocent government officer who is made a victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

