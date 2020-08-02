JITO-Hyderabad Chapter turns Hotel into COVID care centre

Hyderabad: Amidst so much negative news, here comes some good news. JITO-Hyderabad Chapter turned Hotel Manasarovar The Fern at Chiraan Fort Club in Begumpet, Hyderabad into the “JITO COVID CARE CENTER” and it offers services for isolation and treatment for asymptomatic & mild COVID- 19 Patients.

Mr. Harish Rao, the Minister, Government of Telangana will inaugurate the facility on Monday at 10 am. Mr. Kotha Prabhakar, MP to grace the inaugural.

As private hospitals are fleecing patients, the victims of corona are more terrified about going to hospitals rather than the coronavirus itself. In this light of background, JITO has decided to come and offer the most affordable solution. It offers COVID Recovery seven day package for just Rs 28,000/- to Rs 35,000/- depending on single and double sharing occupancy.

The pricing is kept on the basis of the affordability of the patients. The Single Room costs – Rs 35,000 per person (Inclusive of GST) of the seven days package and the twin sharing room – Rs 28,000 per person (inclusive of GST) for the seven days package. The package includes all meals, medication, treatment and stay.

The JITO Corona Care Centre is permitted and approved by the Telangana State Health department.

COVID 2019 has turned the world upside down. First, it was lockdown, jobs lost, businesses suffering and now the probability of hospitalization. All these are put together are taking the toll on the people.

JITO Hyderabad Chapter decided to set up this facility on humanitarian ground in association with Mahavir Hospital & Research Center. JITO COVID CARE CENTER’ (JITO-CCC) will be formally functional from on August 3 August after a formal inauguration.

The JITO-CCC will function strictly adhering to ICMR Guidelines. It will only admit strictly Asymptomatic & Mild Covid Patients between the age of 15-55 years on the basis of current Covid Positive Test Report. It will have an Emergency Backup arrangement with Super Specialty Hospital. It is equipped with the oxygen facility for emergency usage. The personal medical kits will be provided upon admission. Round the clock Doctors, nurses, and ambulance services will be made available. All Day, in house healthy vegetarian Meals including breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner will be provided. In case, if some need Jain food, it will be arranged on demand. Occupancy will be provided on a single or twin sharing basis.

We are sure that many people will this as a godsend opportunity. JITO knows only one religion which is humanity. Nothing is more and nothing is less.

JITO’s Covid Care Centre will follow and meet all the systems and practices as prescribed under the ICMR guidelines for isolation and treatment for asymptomatic as well as mild COVID-19 Patients.

A team of experts which includes Doctors, nurses, a dietician and others will be devoted to assist in the speedy recovery of the patient 24/7, without compromising on the basic tenets of treatment practices and requirements.