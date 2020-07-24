JJP’s office in Chandigarh closed after cook tests positive for COVID-19

Posted By Qayam Published: 24th July 2020 3:38 pm IST
coronavirus covid-19

Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) temporarily closed its headquarters here on Friday after a cook tested positive for COVID-19.

Family members of the cook and some other staffers are also being tested, according to a party spokesperson.

The cook has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be admitted to hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said.

The party’s headquarters in Chandigarh’s Sector 3 have been closed for the time being, he said, adding that the entire premises are being sanitised.

The spokesperson said the COVID-19 test report of the cook’s son, who assisted his father, has come back negative. A clerk and another staff member have also tested negative.

The cook’s wife, a sweeper and his wife will also be tested, he said.

He said the party is providing all assistance to the cook’s family.

Source: PTI
India
