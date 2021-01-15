JK: 21-year-old woman breaks barriers, drives auto rickshaw to help father

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman Banjeet Kaur from Udhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory started driving auto rickshaw to help her father who has lost the job due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to India.com report, recently, Kaur’s father who was a school bus driver lost job after the government asked all educational institutes to shut down amid pandemic.

Speaking to media person, Kaur said that she decided to help her father after he was unable to earn sufficient by driving auto rickshaw.

Although, she has stepped in to help her father, she is continuing her studies.

Currently, she is a student of degree second year. She wanted to join the defence service.

Kaur’s father, Sardar Gorakh Singh said that girls can excel in any field.

Rachana Sharma, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Udhampur said that woman like Kaur sets an example for the society.