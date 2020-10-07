J&K: 621 more test Covid positive, tally crosses 81K

Srinagar, Oct 7 : A further 621 people on Wednesday tested Covid-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory beyond 81,000.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said of the 621 people who tested positive on Wednesday, 260 are from Jammu division while 361 are from Kashmir division.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir is 81,097 out of which 67,684 have recovered completely.

Besides, 1,282 patients have been killed by the dreaded virus so far, including 14 on Wednesday.

The number of active cases is 12,131 out of which 5,976 are from Jammu division and 6,155 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.