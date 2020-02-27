J&K aims for white revolution in milk production

A+ A-

Srinagar: At a time when white revolution is gaining momentum across the country, Jammu & Kashmir is also taking measures to keep pace with the Union Territory producing 70 lakh litres of milk per day.

The J&K government with the help of farmers and dairy units was successful in producing 70 lakh litres of milk per day, J&K Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments, Asgar Samoon said.

He said Kashmir alone produces 40 lakh litres while Jammu produces 30 lakh litres.

“White revolution is becoming popular and we are also marching on the path. We are doing our best to achieve the target and rope in thousands of successful farmers across Jammu & Kashmir,” Samoon said. “In J&K thousands of farmers and budding entrepreneurs have hugely benefited from dairy farming and we are encouraging more youth to join the sector,” he said, adding that south Kashmir produces milk in bulk.

While demand for dairy produce across the country is growing, the price of milk across J&K is also picking up.

“There have been a lot of challenges in this sector. We are working out all the modalities and trying to prepare a roadmap to help the dairy farmers and others associated with this sector,” Samoon said.

The Principal Secretary informed that as per the 20th Livestock Census conducted in 2019, Jammu & Kashmir has a livestock population of 82 lakh. He said milk production as per ISS data 2018-19 is 2,541 TMT.

“For improving milk production and productivity in Jammu & Kashmir, the Department is looking at various interventions including genetic upgradation of cattle, cattle induction, fodder development, milk procurement and processing and health cover and risk management,” he said.