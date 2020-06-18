JK: Ban on high-speed internet extended till July 8

Published: June 18, 2020
Internet

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday extended the ban on high-speed internet in the Union Territory till July 8, citing threats of further infiltration by terrorists across the LoC.

Pointing out the elimination of many terrorists and maintenance of public order – by preventing misuse of data services by “anti-national elements/OGWs to mobilise crowds at encounter sites…”, the order, citing intelligence inputs about infiltration of terrorists, said “services that rely on availability of high speed internet are extensively utilised for coordinating and facilitating infiltration”, and hence, extends of the current “directions/restrictions” till July 8, “unless modified earlier”.

The order, issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, noted that 2G speed internet is available for post-paid and fixed-line subscribers while pre-paid customers can get access after verification as for post-paid service.

“..It has been observed that these restrictions have not caused any impediment in the efforts of the government towards addressing health related issues and Covid control measures.

“Also, there has been no handicap of any nature in the sphere of education and in carrying out the business activities.”

