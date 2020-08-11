J&K cops to match DNA of 3 suspected militants killed in encounter with missing men

Srinagar, Aug 11 : Jammu and Kashmir police has started an investigation and will conduct DNA analysis of three suspected militants killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on July 18 after families from Rajouri claimed that their kin had gone missing during this time and reports emerged on social media about them being reportedly killed in the encounter.

Police took cognisance of the matter after Rajouri families lodged a missing report about their relatives.

“District Police Rajouri have been approached by some families on Monday claiming that their kin had gone to Shopian for work and their last contact on phone was on 17th July. Meanwhile it was reported on social media that the terrorists killed in an operation in Shopian on July 18 are reportedly their kin,” police said.

Police said that it had provided sufficient time for identification of dead bodies at PCR Kashmir Srinagar. However, the dead bodies could not be identified and they were buried in presence of the magistrate after conducting a post-mortem and lifting their DNA samples.

“Taking cognisance of the claim by the families and media reports, Shopian Police will examine the claimants and carry out DNA sampling for matching purpose. Besides identification, police will also investigate all other aspects as per the law in due course of time,” police said.

Meanwhile, the army has also taken notice of the family and social media claims regarding the said operation and initiated investigations.

