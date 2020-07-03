JK: Covid-19 tally crosses 8,000

By Neha Published: July 03, 2020, 11:31 pm IST
Coronavirus cases in Telangana
Representational Photo

Jammu: A total of 170 more people tested positive for coronavirus in J&K on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory beyond 8,000.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said of the new cases, 42 were in the Jammu division and 128 in the Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases to 8,019.

So far, 119 people have been killed by the dreaded virus while 5,075 have recovered completely.

Total number of active cases in J&K is 2,825, out of which 424 are in Jammu division and 2,401 in the Kashmir division.

Source: IANS
Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close