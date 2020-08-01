J&K Covid-19 tally nears 21,000 as 613 test positive

Srinagar, Aug 1 : While 613 people tested positive, 11 succumbed to coronavirus in J&K on Saturday, taking the case tally to 20,972 and toll to 388, said the Information and Public Relations Department, here on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 145 is in the Jammu division and 468 in the Kashmir division.

With 12,871 patients discharged, the number of active cases is 7,713 — 1,962 in the Jammu division and 5,751 in the Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.