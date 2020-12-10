J&K DDC 5th phase polls: 26.54% polling in 4 hours (Ld)

Jammu, Dec 10 : The 5th phase of DDC elections on Thursday recorded a voter percentage of 26.54 across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first four hours of polling, officials said.

Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 16.22 and Jammu division 35.59.

As per State Election Commissioner data, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama recorded voting percentage of 4.83, Baramulla 23.31, Kulgam 15.19, Shopian 1.98, Anantnag 9.88, Bandipora 32.22, Ganderbal 17.21, Kupwara 19.74, and Budgam 25.42 till 11 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded voting percentage of 35.21, Udhampur 27.13, Jammu 33.64, Kathua 33.72, Ramban 34.95, Doda 35.23, Samba 40.41, Poonch 36.23, Rajouri 44.54, and Reasi 33.56 till 11 am.

In the 5th phase of District Development Council elections, voting is going on in 37 constituencies — 17 in Kashmir division and 20 in Jammu division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.