J&K DDC polls: Counting of votes on Tuesday to decide fate of 2,178 candidates

Jammu, Dec 21 : State Election Commissioner (SEC) K.K. Sharma said on Monday that the District Development Council (DDC) election results could be accessed online.

While briefing the media about the availability of election results on the website http://ceojk.nic.in, the SEC stated that the state election authority would facilitate people and media alike to access the election results and trends on a dynamic basis. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

He said that soon after the randomisation and time-tested protocols, the ballot boxes would be opened and ballot papers would be mixed subsequently for counting and the updated information would be given to the people on the website.

The SEC added that Tuesday’s counting would decide the fate of 2,178 candidates for the 280 DDC seats.

He also informed that the overall voting percentage in all the eight phases across the Union Territory was 51.42 per cent and over 30 lakh votes would be counted at the counting centres on Tuesday.

While giving a demonstration, Anil Salgotra, Secretary, State Election Commission, briefed the mediapersons about the functioning of the website. He said that people along with the media would be able to have access to the counting trends, final results and party-wise trends for all the 280 DDC constituencies.

He added that the website can also be accessed for the trends with respect to a particular constituency in a given district and a particular party, besides the information for top two leading candidates and the overall votes polled for all the candidates can also be accessed.

