J&K DMA issues fresh avalanche warning

Srinagar, Jan 5 : The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Tuesday issued fresh medium to low level avalanche warnings for higher reaches of avalanche-prone areas of the Union Territory.

Medium level avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts besides Waltengu Nad, South and North portals of Jawahar Tunnel, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru areas.

Similarly, low level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Udhampur, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Sonamarg-Zojila, Z-Gali-Kalaroose, Kanzalwan, Tangmarg and Gulmarg.

People living in these areas have been advised not to venture out to avoid risk to their lives.

