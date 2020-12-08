J&K: Good turnout in 4th phase of Panch, Sarpanch bypolls

Jammu, Dec 8 : State Election Commissioner K.K. Sharma said on Tuesday that 63.08 per cent and 59.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in the fourth phase of Panch and Sarpanch bypolls in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sharma said that bypolls for vacant Panch seats were held in 215 constituencies in the fourth phase. A total of 33,188 electors (including 17,292 males and 15,896 females) out of which 20,936 voted in the bypolls.

Jammu division recorded 82.29 per cent and Kashmir division recorded 62.31 per cent voter turnout.

Similarly, 59.71 per cent voting was registered in vacant Sarpanch seats in 50 constituencies in which 40,158 electors voted to choose their representatives. 76.53 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 46.23 per cent voting was recorded in Kashmir division.

Sharma said that in Jammu division, Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout of 97.59 per cent for Panch bypolls followed by Jammu with 84.19 per cent and Doda with 83.73 per cent. Similarly, Budgam district topped with 65.35 per cent voter turnout in Kashmir division followed by Kupwara with 64.87 per cent and Ganderbal with 63.75 per cent.

In Sarpanch bypolls, Ganderbal recorded the highest voter turnout with 67.45 per cent in Kashmir division followed by Baramulla with 61.76 and Kupwara with 61.13 per cent. Reasi topped the polling percentage with 83.62 per cent in Jammu division followed by Jammu with 83.35 per cent and Rajouri with 83.16 per cent in the fourth phase.

Polling was held at 210 polling stations including 134 in Kashmir division and 76 in Jammu division for Sarpanch bypolls and at 215 polling stations including 207 in Kashmir division and eight in Jammu division for Panch elections.

Sharma said that polling was peaceful and smooth across the region at all polling stations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.