J&K govt amends grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020

Srinagar, Sep 19 : The Jammu and Kashmir government has introduced amendment in the grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, authorising Naib Tehsildar in addition to Tehsidar to issue certificates to PCR holders and their children.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India, read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, 2010, the government hereby makes the following amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020,” a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated on Saturday.

The amendment in Rule 5, Clause 1 authorises both Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar to issue domicile certificates to Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders and their children, while naming the Deputy Commissioner as the appellate authority.

The applicants of this category (PRC holders) shall have to attach PRC while their children need to attach the PRC of the parents and birth certificate issued by a competent authority.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.