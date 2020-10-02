JK govt declares 1 day state mourning for Kuwait’s Emir

Srinagar, Oct 2 : Jammu and Kashmir government has declared one day state mourning for Kuwait’s Emir.

A J&K government statement on Friday said “as a mark of respect to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, who passed away on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government would observe one day state mourning on October 4, 2020.”

The order further read, “During the period of mourning the national flag shall fly at half mast on all buildings and places throughout the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.