J&K holds place in PM Modi’s heart: Shah

New Delhi, Jan 7 : Citing the approval for Rs 28,400 crore central sector scheme for the industrial development of Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said it illustrates how the Union Territory holds a “special place” in heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hailing the approval given by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Shah said this scheme will prove to be a boon for cottage industry, handicrafts, micro, small and medium industries of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started development in Jammu & Kashmir by ridding it of terrorism and separatism. The approval of Rs 28,400 crore central sector scheme for the industrial development of Jammu & Kashmir by the Cabinet illustrates the special place that Jammu & Kashmir holds in the heart of Modiji.”

“It is Modiji’s visionary leadership as a result of which, for the first time, a scheme is taking industrial development to the block level. This will give a boost to domestic manufacturing and open up the path of employment generation up to the block level. For this I congratulate Narendra Modiji.”

The Home Minister said it will spur the setting up of new MSME units in the manufacturing and services sector, as well as encourage the expansion of existing units and that it will “usher in a new dawn of prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir”.

“It will attract unprecedented investment and will provide employment to about 4.5 lakh people. This will lead to skill development of youth and strengthen existing industries, so that Jammu & Kashmir will become as capable as other regions of the country.”

The CCEA in its meeting on Wednesday approved the proposal of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade for Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu & Kashmir. The scheme is approved with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore up to the year 2037.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.