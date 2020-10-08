J&K L-G Sinha visits families of three slain Rajouri youths

Jammu, Oct 8 : Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday walked to reach Tarkassi village in Rajouri district where he met the family members of three youths allegedly killed in a fake encounter on July 18 in Shopian district and he assured their parents that justice will be delivered to them at any cost.

Official sources said that Sinha first addressed a public gathering in a Rajouri village and later walked almost half-a-kilometre to reach Tarkassi village where he visited the house of Muhammad Yousuf, the father of one of the slain trio.

“Other two families were also present at Yousuf’s house. Sinha heard the demands put forth by the families of the three youth killed and assured them all the possible help”, officials said.

The family members of three slain youth, Imtiyaz Ahmed, 26, Ibrar Ahmed, 20, and Ibrar Ahmed, 16, demanded justice and compensation, stating that so far the J&K government and police has been very cooperative with them.

“Sinha assured all three families that justice will be delivered and there would be no laxity.

He asked the families to let the probe be completed first and hailed their patience, officials said.

On October 2, the bodies of three youths killed on July 18 at Amshipora in Shopian district of south Kashmir were exhumed after their DNA samples matched with the three Rajouri families.

The Army had earlier admitted that its men had exceeded powers under AFSPA and action was being initiated against the men who took part in the encounter. Police probe had found nothing adverse against the slain trio.

The bodies of three youth were later laid to rest in their native village in Rajouri on the same day. However, a probe by the Army is still on.

