J&K LG meets family members of Rajni Bala in Samba

Published: 8th June 2022 7:59 pm IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited Samba and met the family members of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on May 31.

Offering his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, the Lt Governor said Rajni Bala was one of the most loved and admired teachers in the valley.

The Lt Governor also assured the family members of every possible support and assistance from the UT administration.

DDC Chairman Samba, Keshav Sharma was also present at the residence of slain teacher.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh and Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta.

