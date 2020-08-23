J&K LG meets killed sarpanch’s kin, assures support

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd August 2020 10:42 pm IST
Sinha discusses rail projects in J&K with officials

Jammu, Aug 23 : Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met family members of sarpanch, Ajay Pandita Bharti, who was killed by the terrorists in Anantnag district on June 8 and expressed his heartfelt condolences.

His wife Sohini Pandita and father Dwarika Nath Pandita conveyed their grievances to the Lt. Governor who assured them of all possible support from the government.

Pandita was a resident of Lukhbawan panchayat circle in Shahabad block of Anantnag.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

