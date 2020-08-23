J&K LG meets killed sarpanch’s kin, assures support

Jammu, Aug 23 : Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met family members of sarpanch, Ajay Pandita Bharti, who was killed by the terrorists in Anantnag district on June 8 and expressed his heartfelt condolences.

His wife Sohini Pandita and father Dwarika Nath Pandita conveyed their grievances to the Lt. Governor who assured them of all possible support from the government.

Pandita was a resident of Lukhbawan panchayat circle in Shahabad block of Anantnag.

