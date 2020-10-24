J&K LG salutes sacrifices of 6K personnel, calls for monitoring of social media

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

New Delhi, Oct 23 : Jammu and Kashmirs Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has described radicalization of the valleys young generation as a major security concern and a livestream of terrorism.

Sinha called upon the security agencies and the police to regularly monitor an unbridled social media. At his ceremonial speech on the occasion of the National Police Commemoration Day at Zewan, near Srinagar, Sinha stressed the need of “comprehensive reforms” in the system.

He emphasised that technology could play a key role in uprooting the menace of violence and terrorism.

The radicalization of youth through the Internet, he asserted, was a serious security issue.

“Social media content must be monitored round the clock to prevent its misuse by the enemies,” he said.

Sinha underlined the need for strengthening of security and intelligence grid while maintaining round-the-clock surveillance on the potential subversive traffic by the J&K Police in co-ordination with other security and intelligence agencies.

“Our police force is playing a significant role in tackling militancy. In J&K, every school, institution and office must know the role police play. People should know that if they sleep, it is because of the policemen, who remain awake throughout the night on streets,” he said.

He appreciated the role of J&K in dealing with militancy and expressed his pleasure over the UT Police having bagged as many as 684 gallantry, meritorious services and other medals. According to Director General of the J&K Police, Dilbagh Singh, nearly 6,000 police and armed forces personnel have lost their lives while fighting militancy since its outbreak in 1989-90. They include 1,569 police personne, l,063 regulars and 506 Special Police Officers (SPOs).

Sinha paid floral tributes to the bravehearts of the police and other security forces who died while trying to uphold the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

He said the martyrs were an epitome of bravery and courage. Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to remember the heroic spirit of the 10 valiant jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who sacrificed their lives while protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation against the Chinese Forces in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

The day is also dedicated to the martyrs of the J&K Police who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, particularly after the eruption of a wave of armed insurgency in 1989-90.

“On this day, I bow to the great martyrs who fought till their last breath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Their supreme sacrifice will be eternally etched in the memory of people of J&K and the nation. We salute our immortal heroes and their unparalleled courage,” Sinha said.

In a stern message to the anti-national elements, the LG asked the police and security forces to go all out in neutralising the threats.

“Don’t touch the innocents and don’t spare the culprits”, he told a big gathering of the Police. “If people sleep in ease, it is because of our police and security forces who work tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from the evil forces and militants who are supported by our neighbour,” the LG maintained.

He added, “Although we cannot repay the loss of a beloved family member, we can try to facilitate family members of the martyrs through education, employment and other relief measures. It is my responsibility to take welfare measures for our policemen and their family members.”

He said that ex-gratia relief of Rs 8 crore had been extended to the families of the Police martyrs during the current year, in addition to the regular government jobs and benefits of different welfare schemes.

(This content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.