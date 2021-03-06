J&K logs 81 fresh Covid cases, one death

Jammu, March 5 : J&K on Friday reported 81 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 126,853, while the toll mounted to 1,960 with another death, health officials said.

Out of the 81 new infections, 20 are from Jammu division and 61 from Kashmir division.

As many as 72 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery in the past 24 hours.

So far, 124,002 people have recovered in the region. The number of active cases stood at 891 out of which, 182 are from Jammu division and 709 from Kashmir division.

