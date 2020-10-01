J&K Lt Guv asks officers to provide best services to people

New Delhi/Srinagar, Oct 1 : Give 100 percent for equity, growth and inclusion in Jammu and Kashmir villages, use Back to Village Jan 3 Abhiyan opportunity to connect with the people and serve them well, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

The Back to Village programme is not for one person, panchayat or district, but for the whole Union Territory and everyone should come forward to own it and play their role to uplift the socio-economic condition of rural J&K.

Sinha made these remarks during a meeting he convened with all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents through video conferencing, a day before the launch of the B2V3 programme.

He invited innovative ideas and suggestions from all stakeholders and asked the officers to apply them to provide best services to the people.

He directed the officers to fully utilize various communication tools to spread awareness about the programme so that it can reach the maximum number of people.

Real-time feedback should be recorded by the visiting officers regarding the reach of various government services, status of 100 percent saturation of different social security and individual beneficiary oriented schemes. Analyzed reports will be submitted on the same, the Lt Governor said.

Special focus should be laid on the coverage of beneficiaries under different scholarship schemes, Aadhaar seeding of ration cards, work under MGNREGA, distribution of sports kits, installation of two dustbins in every Panchayat for solid and liquid waste management, water conservation and identification of at least two young entrepreneurs, road connectivity, power and water supply, he added.

Agriculture Officers should remain updated for all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes for farmers, especially nine major initiatives for farmers, including use of micro irrigation, identifying high-density apple orchards and others, he added.

He also informed all DCs and SPs that like Jan Abhiyan, Back to Village 3 will also be monitored very closely to assess the ground level situation in the UT.

He lauded the significant achievements made during Jan Abhiyan held across the Union Territory. It was informed that 1,50,212 participants attended the two Block Diwas under Jan Abhiyan. A total of 24,313 grievances were received out of which 11,271 were disposed off on the spot and the rest were directed for speedy disposal. 15,583 revenue papers and 3,956 Universal Health cards were issued besides other important certificates during the two Block Diwas.

The Lt Governor suggested that three to four Sub-division level headquarters be identified as a regular feature in all districts for easy reach of the public to the administration. He called for clubbing two, three or more blocks for mega block level events.

He issued directions to the DCs, ADCs, SSPs, ASPs and other senior officers of the Districts to remain present at all Sub-Division Headquarters in every District on a rotational basis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on every Wednesday, with officers and representatives of different line departments.

He directed that every visiting officer shall apprise the people of the respective Panchayats about the availability of funds in the Panchayats. He said that work to be undertaken should be identified by the Gram Sabhas and officers should act as facilitators in identifying them.

Congratulating the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for publishing the “Panchayat Letter”, the Lt Governor called for its distribution based on area wise language, out of the five official languages of the UT.

Source: IANS

