J&K Lt Guv meets foreign envoys, details development work

Jammu, Feb 18 : The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday held an interaction with the foreign envoys who were on a two-day visit to J&K to have a firsthand appraisal of the government’s efforts to restore normalcy and boost development in the Union Territory.

As many as 24 foreign envoys visited the Raj Bhavan for the interaction. While interacting with the foreign envoys, Sinha spoke about the developmental changes which J&K is witnessing.

He observed that an ecosystem of democratic values, welfare principles and economic development has been developed in J&K and scores of measures are being taken by the government for the development and prosperity of the UT.

“Years of suffering for J&K people ended on August 5, 2019. The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered the Union Territory into a new era, which has brought about socio-economic development in the region and empowerment of the people,” the Lt Governor said.

On reformative interventions being made by the Central government for boosting economic growth in J&K, Sinha said that the Centre has drawn up excellent ideas and initiatives of industrialisation even in far flung areas of the Union Territory so that more jobs could be created for the youth.

While speaking on the focus areas of the UT government, Sinha said that the government is investing more than ever before in infrastructure, industries, education, healthcare, skill development and sustainable livelihood so that every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir has a safe future and earns recognition.

“Our collective aim is to continue implementing people centric, development, and industry oriented policies. Targeted solutions have been devised to address the issues like poverty, health, skill development of youth, job opportunities and concrete steps are being taken to ensure that the benefits of the government schemes reach the last mile,” said the Lt Governor.

Women are also being provided with more opportunities to participate in economic development of the Union Territory and concrete support is being extended to those seeking a fresh start, he added.

Terming terrorism as the biggest enemy of humankind, the Lt Governor said that despite relentless attempts by India’s neighbour to destabilise the security situation and trigger social disharmony by exporting terror, the government is resolute towards the holistic and equitable development of J&K.

Recently, peaceful, violence-free and fair elections were held to the District Development Councils (DDCs) and the three-tier panchayat system was established to strengthen the grassroots democracy, Sinha highlighted.

Replying to the queries posed by Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France, and Abdoul Wahab Haidara, the Ambassador of Senegal, pertaining to the economic development that have taken place in the UT, the Lt Governor said that a new industrial development scheme of Rs 28,400 crore has been unveiled for attracting investments in the UT, besides creating opportunities for the youth.

Earlier, a mega relief and revival package of Rs 1,350 crore was announced to help the business in J&K sector to tide over their problems, Sinha added.

On being asked about the developmental measures taken by the government, the Lt Governor observed that the Central and the UT governments are determined to preserve and create prosperity in J&K.

“Peace, progress, prosperity and people first – that is my vision for development of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha observed.

On power generation, the Lt Governor said that despite the immense potential of hydro power, only 3500 MW of power was generated in J&K in the last 73 years, causing small businesses and citizens to face power problems.

“We have approved several projects worth Rs 54,000 crore during the last 3-4 months and we aspire to generate 3500 MW of power in only four years to make Jammu and Kashmir power surplus,” he added.

Speaking on the problems faced by the people of J&K in the last seven decades, the Lt Governor observed that the people were deprived of development, basic facilities, fundamental rights, and various acts passed by the Parliament for the benefit of the people.

The Lt Governor said that the Prime Minister has ensured that all the benefits of the Central Acts reach the people now.

