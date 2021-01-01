J&K now reports more Covid cases than recoveries

By IANS|   Published: 1st January 2021 9:35 pm IST
J&K's Covid tally breaches 59K mark with 1,467 fresh cases

Jammu, Jan 1 : New cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Friday as 256 new Covid-19 positive cases came to light against 248 who recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said of the new cases, 106 were from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 121,227 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 116,327 have recovered, while 1,884 people have been killed by the dreaded virus so far, including one patient who succumbed on Friday.

The number of active cases is 3,016, out of which 1,465 are from the Jammu division and 1,551 from the Kashmir division.

