In J&K, one dies, 19 more test corona positive

Jammu: Nineteen more tested positive and one COVID-19 patient succumbed on Tuesday in J&K, taking the total of positive cases to 565 in the Union Territory.

A COVID-19 positive woman being treated at the chest diseases hospital in Srinagar succumbed today, taking the toll of coronavirus deaths to eight in J&K.

Doctors said the woman had diabetes, hypertension and other co-morbidities.

Eight patients have so far died of the dreaded virus in J&K while 176 have completely recovered.

All 19 who tested positive today belong to Kashmir division. Total number of COVID patients is now 565 in J&K.

The number of active cases is, however, only 381 out of whom 366 are in Kashmir division and 15 in Jammu division.

Source: IANS

