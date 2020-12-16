J&K: Over 57% polling in 7th Phase of DDC elections

Jammu, Dec 16 : State Election Commissioner (SEC) K.K. Sharma said on Wednesday that 57.22 per cent voting was recorded in the seventh phase of the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections held on Wednesday across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, the SEC said that polling was by and large peaceful in the 31 poll-bound constituencies of DDC, including 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division, which witnessed 57.22 per cent polling.

The SEC informed that polling was held in 1,852 polling stations, including 1,068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division.

The SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage at 80.12 per cent, followed by Reasi at 76.75 per cent and Udhampur at 75.63 per cent. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district which recorded 58.82 per cent polling.

The Kashmir division recorded 39.52 per cent average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47 per cent, followed by Baramulla at 59.53 per cent and Kupwara at 59.23 per cent, the SEC added.

Giving district-wise details, the SEC informed that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11 per cent, Ganderbal 53.69 per cent, Anantnag 22.46 per cent, Kulgam 17.98 per cent, Pulwama 11.06 per cent and Shopian 6.55 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, a poll percentage of 74.38 per cent was recorded in Samba, 72.85 per cent in Kathua, 67.75 per cent in Ramban, 73.10 per cent in Rajouri, 69.89 per cent in Kishtwar and 68.66 per cent in Jammu.

A total of 3,93,200 (2,10,479 males and 1,82,721 females) people exercised their franchise for the seventh phase of DDC polls.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.