J&K: Pakistan uses small arms, mortars to target Indian positions on LoC

Jammu, Sep 9 : Pakistan targeted Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday using small arms and mortars in J&K’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said, “At about 5.30 p.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar and Malti sectors of Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliates befittingly”.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement with impunity. In over 2,730 such ceasefire violations so far, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured.

As cross-border firing and shelling has become a routine in their lives, hundreds of border villagers are unable to attend to their agricultural fields, milch cattle and other daily activities.

Sending children to school has also become a huge problem for villagers living close to the LoC in J&K.

