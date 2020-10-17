J&K Panchayati Raj Rules amended to pave way for district councils

Srinagar, Oct 17 : The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Saturday amended the J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 to pave the way for establishment of elected District Development Councils in J&K.

An official statement said that the J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996, have been amended to provide for the establishment of elected district development councils in the Union territory.

“The move to have elected third tier of Panchayati Raj institutions marks the implementation of the entire 73rd Amendment Act in J&K. District Development Councils will comprise members directly elected from 14 territorial constituencies of the district as well as the Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairperson of all Block Development Councils of the district.”

“Reservations for SC, ST and women have also been kept in the seats to be filled by direct election to the District Development Councils,” the statement said.

Source: IANS

