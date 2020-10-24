J&K People’s Alliance to be led by Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: In a bid to demand the restoration of Article 370, a people alliance in Jammu and Kashmir took a formal shape on Saturday. J&K National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah was declared to be the leader of this alliance, while People Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti will be the vice-president.

A joint meeting was held at the Gupkar residence of Mehbooba Mufti conclusively formed a people’s alliance. J&K Congress, though a signatory of the alliance, remained an absentee of Saturday’s meeting. The next meeting of the alliance will be held at Jammu, as it was decided to consider all the regions involved in the erstwhile J&K state.

This new political unity has evoked sharp reactions from BJP as they have already dubbed thus the alliance anti-national and Pakistan-sponsored.

“Peoples Alliance is not anti-national and our aim is to ensure that the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. We will not allow anyone to divide us on the name of religion”, said Farooq Abdullah, after the Gupkar residence meet.

In the meeting, it was declared that the flag for Peoples alliance will be the same as the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.