By IANS|   Updated: 11th January 2021 6:16 pm IST
J&K police arrest 2 JeM terror associates

Srinagar, Jan 11 : The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the army and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Awantipora area. The duo was involved in providing shelter, support and logistics to terrorists, besides transporting arms and ammunition of the terrorists in Awantipora and Tral areas of south Kashmir and passing sensitive information to the militants, officials said on Monday.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Shezaan Gulzar Beigh from Gadhikhal Chersoo and Waseem-ul-Rehman Sheikh from Midoora Awantipora. Incriminating materials, including ammunition, have been recovered from both the arrested persons.

The police said the arrested terror associates have been in touch with Pakistani terror commanders through various social media platforms. One of the arrested terror associates had visited Pakistan and met some terrorist commanders there.

“A lot of false narratives have been uploaded on a FaceBook page being operated by one of the arrested persons to influence and misguide the gullible youth towards the path of violence,” the police said.

