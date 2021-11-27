J&K police arrest 2 terrorist associates

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police alongwith security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, and recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

“Awantipora Police along with 42RR and 130Bn CRPF arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit HM,” the police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muzamil Ayoub Bhat, a resident of Shahabad Kharpora Bala Lalgam Awantipora, and Suhail Manzoor Mohand, resident of Shahabad Kharpora Bala Lalgam Awantipora.

“Incriminating materials, ammunition including 383 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession,” police said.

Police said the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with HM commanders and were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition, besides providing shelter and other logistic support to strengthen terror networks.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.