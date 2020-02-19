J&K Police arrest 3 drug peddlers

A+ A-

Srinagar: As part of their crackdown on drug dealings in Awantipora in South Kashmir, the police have arrested three drug peddlers and seized contraband substance from their possession.

A checkpoint established by the police at Reshipora intercepted a Scooty. During checking, officers recovered 500 gm of ‘charas’ from the vehicle. The rider has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Pulwama. He has been arrested and shifted to Awantipora police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle has also been seized.

During the course of investigation, two more drug peddlers were arrested. Police were able to recover contraband and psychotropic substance from their possession.

The police have filed an FIR and requested community members to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood.

“Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” a police statement said.