J&K Police arrest 3 drug peddlers

A+ A-

Srinagar: As part of the crackdown against drug dealings in the region, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

At a checkpoint in Haft Chinar crossing under the Shergarhi police station here, the police intercepted three persons identified as Shavaiz Ahmad, a resident of Tangdhar, Parveez Ahmad of Kupwara and Nayeem Manzoor of Chadoora Budgam.

“Officers at the checkpoint were able to recover 50 gm heroin from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Shergarhi police station where they remain in custody,” the police said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the law has been registered against them by the police. Further investigation into the matter has been initiated.