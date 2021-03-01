J&K Police arrest JeM terror associate

Srinagar, March 1 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a person, who was helping the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, at Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and recovered incriminating material from his possession, police said on Monday.

Police said following specific information about presence of terrorists in Larow Jagir Tral, police along with army’s 42RR and the CRPF launched a search operation in the area.

During searches one terrorist associate of the JeM, identified as Muzamil Qadir Bhat, a resident of Larow Jagir Tral was arrested.

“Incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit JeM has been recovered from his possession. On his disclosure, one hand grenade was also recovered which he had concealed in the compound of his home,” police said.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested person was in contact with JeM commander in Tral.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

Police have filed an FIR and further investigation has been initiated.

