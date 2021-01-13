J&K police arrests 2 LeT associates

By IANS|   Published: 13th January 2021 9:04 pm IST
Forex, gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Srinagar, Jan 13 : Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested two associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba from Bulbul Bagh in Barzulla area of Srinagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Muzaffar Jan, a resident of old Barzulla, Srinagar and Abass Shafi Najar, a resident of Natipora, Srinagar.

“Arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 13 live pistol cartridges were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

Police have registered FIR and investigation in the case is underway.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Biden briefed on security concerns regarding inauguration
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 13th January 2021 9:04 pm IST
Back to top button