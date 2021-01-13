J&K police arrests 2 LeT associates

Srinagar, Jan 13 : Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested two associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba from Bulbul Bagh in Barzulla area of Srinagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Muzaffar Jan, a resident of old Barzulla, Srinagar and Abass Shafi Najar, a resident of Natipora, Srinagar.

“Arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 13 live pistol cartridges were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

Police have registered FIR and investigation in the case is underway.

