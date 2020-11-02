J&K Police crack terror attack case on BJP leader

Srinagar, Nov 2 : The J&K Police have cracked a case of terror attack on a BJP leader last month in which he escaped unhurt but one policeman and one terrorist were killed, officials said on Monday.

Three terror associates have been arrested and arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

The police said that on October 6, terrorists carried out an attack on BJP’s district vice-president Ghulam Qadir at Nunner Ganderbal in which one terrorist involved in the attack named Shabir Ahmad Shah of Tral was neutralised on the spot in retaliatory fire. One constable, Mohammad Altaf, also attained martyrdom due to a gunshot wound during the incident.

“During investigation, the involvement of one Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh of Ganderbal was unraveled. Sustained questioning of the subject on October 30 revealed that he was an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen and had been instrumental in the attack,” the police said.

Based on his revealations, the police recovered one pistol, one magzine with three rounds of ammunition and some Pakistani flags.

“During sustained questioning, Sheikh disclosed the identity of two of his associates — Hilal Ahmad Mir of Bernbugh Kangan, working as ATM Guard at SKIMS, and Asif Ahmad Mir of Serch Ganderbal, private security guard at SMHS — who were also arrested. One chinese pistol and ammunition, two detonators, Pakistani flags and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

“All the three had come in contact with terror operatives in south Kashmir and were tasked by them to prepare a hit list of local political workers,” the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.