J&K police file chargesheet against Hizbul terrorist, aides

Srinagar, March 11 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a chargesheet against a terrorist and three terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said on Thursday.

The police said a chargesheet was submitted in a case pertaining to an incident on September 14, 2020 when Ganderbal police along with the army busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module and arrested three terrorist associates identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan, a resident of Wayil Wudder, Majid Rasool Rather and Mohd Aasif Najar, both residents of Beehama Ganderbal, for hatching a criminal conspiracy for terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists and giving support to the proscribed terrorist organisations.

“The investigation revealed that the arrested trio had came in contact with a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist, namely Fayaz Ahmad Khan, a resident of Gutlibagh, and were being handled by him from across the border to take up various terrorist and subversive activities in the district,” the police said.

The police said that after the conclusion of the investigation, necessary government sanction was obtained and accordingly a chargesheet has been filed before the competent court against the four accused persons.

