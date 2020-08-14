J&K Police officer arrested while accepting bribe

Srinagar, Aug 14 : A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a truck driver in Srinagar district, an official statement said.

According to an ACB statement, a truck driver had parked his truck/trawler near Batamaloo in Srinagar, and was approached by a Sub-Inspector (SI) from police station Batamaloo who asked him to produce the documents of the vehicle.

It said the truck driver showed the relevant documents to the SI, who then demanded Rs 3,000 for their return.

“The complainant approached ACB Srinagar with a written complaint to this effect,” it said, adding that an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and a trap laid near Kaman post in Batamaloo.

The SI, who was identified as Farooq Ahmad Abassi, was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe money, “in lieu of releasing the documents of the said vehicle which he had retained with himself without any rhyme or reason”, the ACB statement said.

Abassi was produced before a court which sent him to police custody, and has been lodged in the Shaheed Gunj police station, while further investigations are on, it added.

Source: IANS

