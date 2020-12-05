J&K police prevent 2 youth from joining terror ranks

Srinagar, Dec 5 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended two youth who were mislead to join the terror ranks in Ganderbal district. The two youth were handed over to their parents after counselling, officials said.

The police said that based on credible inputs about two youth joining the terror ranks, the Ganderbal police swung into action and apprehended the duo hailing from the Wussan area of the district from downtown Srinagar.

“The arrested youth were properly counselled by Ganderbal police, a psychiatrist and other experts in the presence of their parents. They were later handed over to their parents with an advice to keep an eye on their daily activities,” the police said.

Anti-national elements operating from across the border are preying on the gullible youth of Kashmir through various social media platforms and enticing them to join militancy which needs to be curbed, the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.