J&K police produce charge sheet against terrorist associate under UAPA

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have produced a charge sheet against a terrorist associate under UAPA in a NIA court in Anantnag, officials said on Monday.

“Police in Kulgam produced a charge sheet against a terrorist associate identified as Suhail Ahmad in case FIR No 03/2020 of Police Station Behibagh. The case pertains to the terror incident dated September 26, 2020, when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police personnel near PS Behibagh. Although, alert police personnel had effectively retaliated but the terrorists had managed to flee from the spot with the help of the said terror associate and under the cover of darkness,” police said.

Subsequently, he was arrested by the investigating team which also recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, from his possession, it added.

Police said based on the evidence, including digital, collected during the course of investigation, it was revealed that the two terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, Amir Ahmad Mir and Amir Manzoor Ganie (both neutralized), along with the said terrorist associate were involved in the commission of the terror crime.

“Accordingly on January 1, a charge sheet of the said case was produced before the NIA Court Anantnag for judicial determination,” police said.