J&K police produce chargesheet against 11 terror accused

Jammu, Jan 16 : The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday produced a chargesheet against 11 accused persons working under the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said on Saturday.

The police said the chargesheet has been produced before the court of 3rd additional sessions judge of Jammu against the accused persons, namely Mubashir Farooq Batt R/O Sazan Doda, Toqeer Ahmad Batt R/O Sazan Doda, Mohammad Asif Batt R/O Sazan Doda, Khalid Latief Batt R/O Kotal Doda, Gazi Iqbal Batt R/O Kotal Doda, Tariq Hussain Mir R/O Tanta Doda, Farooq Ahmad Malik R/O Doda, Farooq Ahmad Batt R/O Kathawa Doda (Real brother of Pak handler alias Haroon), Junaid Aziz Lone R/O Handwara, Mohammad Hashim Malik R/O Pattan, Baramulla, and Mohabbat Hussain R/O Chiralla Doda. All the accused persons were operating under the banned terror outfit LeT.

The police said the terror module was being operated on the directions of a Pakistan-based LeT handler, Mohd Amin alias Haroon, who was an active LeT terrorist operating in the Doda belt and had been exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2009. The police said the case is being investigated by an SIT.

“During investigation, terror funding money amounting to Rs 1,90,700 along with arms and ammunition were recovered,” the police said.

