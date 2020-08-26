J&K Police rescues 14 persons trapped in flash flood

Jammu, Aug 26 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday rescued at least 14 persons trapped after a flash flood in parts of Kathua district due to incessant rain on Wednesday.

Police said the rescue operation was launched amid inclement weather at vulnerable points in different parts of Kathua district.

Police said it received information that one person was trapped in his house on the bank of the Ujh river, apart from three families stuck amid the flash flood in the river.

A police team started the rescue drive with the help of the area people and evacuated 14 persons, including women and children.

Police said it is on high alert to meet any exigency due to the flood.

“Police teams have been deployed at vulnerable points. Helpline numbers are also flashed to report any flood incident to police for timely action,” police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.