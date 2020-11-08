J&K records 555 Covid cases on Sunday (Ld)

8th November 2020

Srinagar, Nov 8 : Another 555 persons tested positive in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday while 456 were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the Covid-19 infection.

An official statement said 555 persons had tested positive of which 213 were from Jammu and 342 from Kashmir while 456 patients were discharged from different hospitals after they recovered from Covid-19.

As many as 98,892 people in J&K have been infected by the coronavirus, of which 91,681 have recovered.

Nearly 1,533 persons have died of the infection, including five who died on Sunday.

The number of active cases is 5,678 of which 1,549 are from Jammu and 4,129 from Kashmir.

