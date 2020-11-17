J&K records 572 new Covid cases, 568 recoveries

Srinagar, Nov 17 : As many as 572 new Covid cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday while568 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery, the health bulletin said.

Out of 572 new cases, 191 were recorded from Jammu division while the remaining 381 from Kashmir division.

So far, 103,581 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 96,392 have recovered taking the total number of active cases to 5,585 of which 1,660 are from Jammu and 3,925 from Kashmir division.

With seven more patients succumbing to the virus on Tuesday, the death toll in J&K was recorded to be 1,604.

