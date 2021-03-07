J&K reports 112 fresh Covid cases, tally at 127,044

Jammu, March 7 : J&K on Sunday reported 112 fresh Covid cases, pushing the tally to 127,044, even as 101 more patients were discharged after recovery, health officials said.

The officials said that out of 112 new infections, 19 are from Jammu division and 93 from Kashmir division.

So far, 124,190 have recovered, while the death toll has mounted to 1,962.

The number of active cases is 892 out of which 181 are from Jammu division and 711 from Kashmir division.

