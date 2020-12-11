J&K reports 434 new Covid cases, 422 recoveries

Jammu, Dec 11 : Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 434 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 1,15,207, even as 422 patients were discharged from different facilities after recovery in the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the 434 cases reported on Friday, 202 are from Jammu division and 232 from Kashmir.

So far, 115,207 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 1,08,572 have recovered.

Meanwhile, 11 deaths in the past 24 hours raised J&K’s Covid death toll to 1,786.

There are 4,849 active cases in J&K at present, out of which 2,298 are from Jammu division and 2,551 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.